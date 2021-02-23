‘I know what it’s like’ Biden emotional on 500,000 US Covid-19 deaths

It’s not for the first time that America is seeing an emotional President Joe Biden. Referring to his own family tragedies and remembering those 500,000 US Covid-19 deaths he said, “I know what it’s like.” Biden also called the milestone of more than 500,000 US deaths from Covid-19 “heartbreaking” and urged the country to unite against the pandemic.

“I ask all Americans to remember, remember those we lost and those they left behind. I also ask us to act, to remain vigilant, to say socially distant, to mask up, to get vaccinated” Biden said.

Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. When they stood outside the White House to mark a moment’s silence in front of 500 candles representing the huge figure, a Marine Corps band played “Amazing Grace.”

“As a nation we cannot and must not let this go on,” Biden said.

He further said that America must end the politics and disinformation that has divided families and communities. He also urged people to fight the pandemic together as one people, as the United States of America.