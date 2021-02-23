IIM Calcutta; Director writes letter to government against Chairman

Director of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta writes letter to government against institute’s chairman. Anju Seth has written to the Ministry of Education alleging that Chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni is infringing on her executive powers.

The letter comes less than two months after over 75 per cent of the IIM-Calcutta faculty lodged a similar complaint with the ministry against Anju. The teachers had earlier alleged that the Director had centralised powers in her hands and usurped their administration.

Anju has told the government that she was sidelined in drafting new regulations that help oversee and guide IIM administration under the new law. Anju’s letter against the institute chairman is highly unusual for an IIM.

Faculty shortage was one among the issues flagged by the teachers. Only one new faculty was hired in the last two years despite over 10 resignations, superannuation and voluntary retirement. Even a few of them left because of “harassment”.