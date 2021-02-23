Jagame Thandhiram teaser out; Dhanush’s movie to skip theatres

Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram teaser out. Netflix India announced that the Tamil action-drama will skip a theatrical release and directly premiere on their online streaming platform.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram sees Dhanush essaying the role of a small-time gangster in Madurai named Suruli. The teaser shows Dhanush becoming a part of a foreign gang in London. The teaser is a hint of character’s journey from Madhurai to London.

Jagame Thandhiram is Dhanush and Karthik’s maiden collaboration. The film is predominantly shot in London. Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.” The film was to release in April 2020. It was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the lead lady role in the movie. The movie also has Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo playing a pivotal role. Jagame Thandhiram also stars Kalaiarasan and Joju George.