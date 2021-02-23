Smriti Irani keeps her word to the people

Lucknow: Union Minister Smriti Irani has kept her word to the people of Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections. Union minister Smriti Irani has bought a plot of land in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, to build a house and said no MP from Amethi has ever made the constituency their home. According to a national media, 14,850 square feet of land near Gauriganj was purchased.

Smriti Irani came to Parliament after defeating Rahul Gandhi. Last month, Smriti Irani had said that she had kept her promise to visit the Lok Sabha constituency regularly, targeting Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by 55,000 votes. “The people of Amethi always wondered if their MP would ever reside here after making his house,” she claimed. “During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I had promised that I would make my house here and do all my work from here. For this I have got a plot of land registered,” she added.