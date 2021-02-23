“Terrorism, sedition and other charges against Jammu & Kashmir” ; Delhi NIA Court

The Delhi NIA court has devised terrorism, sedition, and other invasions against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates for purportedly conducting a war against the government of India and cooperating to perform terror actions in the nation. The case links to conducting a war on the country with assistance from Pakistan including terror entities. Special Judge Parveen Singh had set Andrabi and her allies Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen on the case for several crimes condemned under IPC and the severe Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on February 20. The court declared the law after the arrested declared not liable and demanded a claim.

The court planted adjurations under sections criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, conspiracy to wage war against the government of India, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, statements conducing to public mischief of the IPC. It further framed sections conspires or attempts to commit, or advocates abets, advises or incites terror act, being a member of terrorist gang or organization, offense relating to membership of a terrorist organization, offense relating to support given to a terrorist organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Andrabi, who was head of the outlawed outlay Dukhtaran-e-Millat (daughters of the nation), was cited by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for being associated in the plot and actions to “severely destabilize the sovereignty and integrity of India”, along with her two other companions. By their actions on cyberspace, they were operating a collective drive to entice the help of the Pakistani establishment which inter-alia appended organizing aid from terrorist existences from Pakistan, it said. The NIA, on regulations of the Union home ministry, filed a case against them and the organization.

According to the FIR, Andrabi, Fehmeeda, and Nasreen were actively operating Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DEM), a terrorist organization outlawed under the first record of the UAPA. They were utilizing multiple media platforms to reach insurgent accusations and offensive talks that threaten the integrity, security, and sovereignty of India, the NIA said.DEM through Andrabi openly upheld the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and had also summoned for Jihad and application of violence against India, it said. The three accused were detained in April 2018 and are currently in charge.