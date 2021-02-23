New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health has identified two variants of the Covid virus in Kerala. N440K and E484K variants were found. These covid variants were earlier found in Maharashtra and Telangana. However, Justice Commission member VK Paul said that these could not be blamed for the current outbreak.

At the same time, Covid-19 was confirmed to 4,034 more people in the state today. 69,604 tests were performed in 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 5.80%. With 14 more deaths confirmed, the total death toll has risen to 4,119.