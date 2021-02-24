DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

16 people injured as TDP, YSRCP workers clash

Feb 24, 2021, 09:10 am IST

16 people injured after a clash erupted between workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Telengana. The clash broke out at  Mettavalasa village of Srikakulam. An argument over a social media post shared by YSRCP workers about a TDP candidate who won the election had led to the clash.

“A clash erupted between workers of TDP and YSRCP in Mettavalasa village of Srikakulam allegedly over social media post related to recent local body polls. 16 persons were injured. They were taken to hospital. As of now, we have deployed additional police personnel at the village”, said Sub Inspector of Srikakulam Police, M Ahmad .

 

 

