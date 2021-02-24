Alia Bhatt’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” teaser release date announced

The teaser release date of upcoming Bollywood film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” starring Alia Bhatt has been announced. The teaser will be released on February 24 on the occasion of birthday of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of the film. The teaser will be released at 3 pm.

The much hyped film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali a brothel owner from Kathiawad. She was the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The script of the film is based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was earlier scheduled to release on September 11 2020. The release was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Gangubai Kathiawadi’ marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.