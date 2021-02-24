COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4106 people in Kerala today Pathanamthitta 512, Kozhikode 483, Ernakulam 473, Kollam 447, Kottayam 354, Thrissur 341, Malappuram 329, Thiruvananthapuram 263, Alappuzha 246, Kannur 199, Kasaragod 126, Wayanad 121, Palakkad 109 and Idukki 103 districts were affected today.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for 3 people from the UK. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 91 people who recently came from the UK. Of these, 76 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

70,568 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 5.82%. A total of 1,12,08,411 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.