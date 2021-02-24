Make in India: Ministry of Defence approves purchase of arms worth Rs 13,700 crore for Indian Army….

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has approved the proposals of the Army, Air Force and Navy to purchase arms. The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the proposals.

The troops submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence for locally made weapons under Make in India. The decision of the Council to grant approval is based on the urgency of the situation. Weapons are estimated to cost around Rs 13,700 crore. The proposal submitted by the troops included ammunition including Arjun Mark 1A tanks, the main battle tank.

The troops are armed with weapons made of Indian materials. With this, it is estimated that there will be a huge leap forward in India’s arms manufacturing sector.