‘ People had defeated 125-year-old Congress party’: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has mocked Congress for their defeat in the Gujarat civic polls. Arvind Kejriwal said that people had defeated a 125-year-old party. AAP has made an impressive victory in the Gujarat civic polls.

“The people of Surat have defeated a 125-year-old party, the Congress, to give the AAP the responsibility of the main opposition. I would like to assure you that each of our winning candidates will handle the responsibility with honesty”, said Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP garnered an impressive 27 seats in Surat. Of 576 seats , the BJP has won 483 seats. Congress got only 55 seats. In 2015, the BJP won 391 of these seats and the Congress ended up with 174.