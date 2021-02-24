” Rahul Gandhi had earlier made north India free of Congress and now he has headed southwards”: BJP

BJP leaders had launched a severe attack against Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi. The top leaders of BJP accused that Rahul Gandhi is playing ‘divisive politics.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Rahul has made north India free from Congress and now he is heading towards south India.

“Wherever Rahul Gandhi has landed, Congress has been grounded. Rahulji had earlier made north India free of Congress and now he has headed southwards. For us and the people, the entire country is one. Congress wants to divide the country into north and south. People will not allow these attempts to succeed,” Chouhan tweeted.

” Not Rahul, it’s his divisive mentality that is speaking. It is the same Congress that divided the country into India and Pakistan on the basis of religion. Do they now want to divide it into North & South? People will not let such efforts succeed” said Chouhan.

“A few days back he was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won`t work, Rahul Gandhi Ji!” said BJP president JP Nadda.