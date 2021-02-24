‘Rahul Gandhi is now showing the divide and rule mindset of the Gandhi family’ : Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had insulted the people of Amethi. Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 general election has also accused that the Congress leader is now showing the divide and rule mindset of the Gandhi family.

“Amethi has tolerated a ‘Nikamme Sansad’ for 15 years and when failed to serve his agenda in north India. He is now showing the divide and rule mindset of the Gandhi family,” said Irani. BJP has launched heavy criticism against Rahul Gandhi accursing that he had insulted north Indians.

“For first 15 years I was a MP in the north. So I had got used to a different type of politics. Coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues… and not just superficially, but going into details.And recently I was telling students that I really enjoy Kerala and Wayanad. Its is not just affection but it is the way you do your politics. There is intelligence with which you do your politics,” Rahul Gandhi said in a party rally in Kerala.

Senior BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, hit out at Rahul Gandhi , accusing the Congress MP of disrespecting north Indians, and seeking to “divide and rule”.