Teachers can no longer compete in elections: High Court

Thiruvananthapuram: Aided school teachers can no longer contest in elections. The High Court has quashed the existing rule that teachers can contest. The court ruled that the competition was against the Right to Education Act. A division bench headed by the Chief Justice has issued a landmark order in a case pending before the High Court for the last ten years.

The High Court intervened in the 1951 Assembly Act. The High Court has completely quashed the sub-section which allowed non-government educational institutions to contest elections.

With this, aided school teachers will not be able to contest in the local body and assembly elections. The Chief Justice has stated in the order that this order does not apply to the present elected representatives.