The government has increased the marriage grant for persons with disabilities to Rs 2.5 lakh….

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has increased the financial assistance for marriages of people with disabilities from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,50,000. Bhaskar Sharma, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Social Security and Empowerment of the Disabled, wrote a letter to all District Collectors in this regard.

The department has issued new guidelines to facilitate and promote such marriages. The letter was sent to the district collectors on February 23. The groom must be 21 years of age and the bride 18 years of age at the time of marriage. The guidelines also clearly state that marriage should be dowry-free.