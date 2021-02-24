Uttar Pradesh Cabinet passes bill to ban forced religious conversions

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has passed a bill to ban forced religious conversions. With this, those who forcibly convert their religion in the state will be severely punished. The bill was passed unanimously in the cabinet. The government decided to bring the legislation in the first week of November following the Allahabad High Court’s ruling to prevent forced conversions.

The subsequent ordinance was approved by the Cabinet on November 24. Following this, the bill was approved by the Assembly. The court ruled that converting to Islam for marriage was unacceptable. Those who are forced to change their religion for marriage will be severely punished by law. They face up to five years in prison and a fine. Forced conversion of SC/ST women and children is punishable by imprisonment for 2 to 10 years and a fine of Rs 50,000.