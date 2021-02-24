Warships for the Indian Navy; Kochi shipyard ready for construction….

Kochi: The Kochi Shipyard has announced its readiness to build warships for the Indian Navy. The Cochin Shipyard submitted the contract to the Navy. The shipyard has signed a Rs 10,000 crore contract to build six next-generation missile warships.

The final announcement will be made only after the completion of all the formalities. Earlier, the Kochi Shipyard had built two of the largest tankers in the country for the Army. Kochi Shipyard has secured construction contracts from international companies in Asia and Europe. Construction of the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier is in progress at the Kochi Shipyard.