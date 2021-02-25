15-year-old girl gangraped by four men; stabbed as she resisted

Shocking news from Uttar Pradesh. A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four men and stabbed as she resisted.

The incident took place when the girl, a student of class 10, was on her way back from school to home. She was riding a bicycle. Four men dragged her into a farm and allegedly raped her. According to the police, she was found stabbed with a knife when she offered resistance.

An FIR has been filed against one Khanderu and three unknown persons; Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police said. He further added that the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Pandey also said that there prevails an old dispute between the girl’s family and the named accused. The dispute can be the reason which led the man commit this heinous crime. An investigation is underway. Further action will be taken after the medical examination, the SP added.