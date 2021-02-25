Air Customs seized foreign currency worth Rs.70.28 lakh

The Air Customs officials has seized foreign currency worth Rs.70.28 lakh from a passenger at the Chennai International Airport. The Air Customs officials has arrested Noormohamed Sultan a resident of Kanchipuram.

The Air Customs officials intercepted Noormohamed Sultan after getting information and recovered the currency. He was going to board flight 6E-65 to Dubai.

Upon inspection the officials found 2000 US Dollars in 100 denomination, valued at Rs.1.45 lakhs in his pant pocket. They also recovered 357,000 Saudi Arab Riyals in denomination of 500 valued at Rs. 68.83 lakhs from his check in baggage. The money was concealed inside a carton box. Total, foreign currency worth Rs.70.28 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act read with FEMA (Export and Import of currency) Regulations .