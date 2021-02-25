Covid-19 inoculation drive; paid shots from March 1

Union Cabinet comes up with new plan on inoculation drive. As per the new plan, those above the age of 60 or above 45 and with existing illnesses that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 will be allowed to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines at government as well as private hospitals from March 1.

“The second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals,” said information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.

Another important announcement regarding the vaccination is that the doses at the government centres will be free. But the private hospitals will be allowed to charge keeping the rate fixed and announced by the government. The doses will be available to eligible people who are willing to pay.

An official said that the sign-ups will initially be allowed through the Aarogya Setu mobile application, which was launched last year as a digital contact tracing tool. “To begin with, the population that is eligible to take the vaccine will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app. There will be an option under the Co-WIN section where they can register and book an appointment for vaccination,” said a senior government official.

People who are once registered may also be able to walk in to get their doses. For those with comorbid conditions, the government will release a list of qualifying diseases in the coming days.