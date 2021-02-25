COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 3000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference that Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3677 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 480, Ernakulam 408, Kottayam 379, Kannur 312, Kollam 311, Pathanamthitta 289, Alappuzha 275, Malappuram 270, Thiruvananthapuram 261, Thrissur 260, Kasaragod 141, Palakkad 112, Wayanad 93 and Idukki 86.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 91 people who recently came from the UK. Of these, 81 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

63,582 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 5.78%. A total of 1,12,71,993 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.