“Defence sources releases India’s negative defence import list” ; May include tanks and aircraft

To promote indigenous defense production, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is expected to combine tanks and aircraft in the second negative account of defense objects and forbid their import in the future.” For the new negative list, the CDS is preparing it in consultation with industry stakeholders and discussing the inclusion of bigger weapon systems such as tanks and aircraft,” top defense sources said.

Industry leads are also considering timeframes in which the domestic industry would be available to provide the greater combined platforms for the defense forces, sources said. Last year, the government declared a taboo on the import of 101 weapons, platforms, and equipment. The list includes manageable components to powerful technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, sonar systems, transport aircraft, and radars.

The duty of developing the negative arms import list has been allotted to the Department of Military Affairs under General Bipin Rawat. India has been among the world’s prime three importers of defense facilities. Every year, the authorities spend over Rs 2 lakh crore in obtaining defense tools under both capital and revenue sources.

The advancement is in connection with the government’s intention of generating its own private defense industry, which can create large-scale platforms and give jobs within the nation. The government also desires to evade its large defense import bill. An approximated Rs 4 lakh crore worth of orders for the armed forces are expected to be set with domestic manufacturers over the next seven years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.