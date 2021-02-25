Four injured in car-truck collision in UAE

Four people were injured in a car-truck collision in UAE. The accident took place on the Khorfakkan-Sharjah road on Thursday. The victims were rushed to Khorfakkan hospital . After getting the distress call, four ambulances and two first responders were send to the spot by the UAE National Ambulance . The team also gave first aid to injured.

The authority has urged to all drivers to follow traffic rule and be cautious while driving. The authority urged drivers to adhere to speed limits, abide by road rules, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles in order to ensure safety whilst driving.