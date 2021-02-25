Have you ever tried ‘Croissant Vada pav’… Fusion dish goes viral….

Another instance of a fusion food is going viral now. A picture of ‘Croissant Vada Pav’ is viral on Twitter. The screenshot was originally shared on the microblogging site by a woman named Sudatta. The caption was, “I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav.”

I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav pic.twitter.com/U1EiiB2Pv4 — Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 24, 2021

The picture went instantly viral as soon as it was posted. It has gotten close to 100 retweets with 784 likes and 134 quote tweets. “Now this is dream come true. I have fantasized about eating Vada and Croissants. But never Croissant Vada Pav.” one user said. “Sometimes, cancel culture should be allowed,” one user joked.