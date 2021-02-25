Kawasaki to launch its sports bike ‘Ninja 300’ in India: Know the features and price

Popular automobile brand, Kawasaki is all set to launch its latest updated sports bike Ninja 300in India. The bike may be launched on March. Kawasaki dealerships have started accepting bookings the bike.

As per reports, the bike will be available in Lime Green/Ebony and Black colour schemes. The bike also features telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, disc brakes on both wheels, and dual-channel ABS.

The bike is powered with an updated 296 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine compliant with the latest BS 6 emission norms. The engine is likely to produce 29.0 kW (39 PS) at 11,000 rpm, 27.0 N.m at 10,000 rpm. The transmission remains the same six-speed unit.

The bike may be priced around Rs. 3 to Rs. 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom).