DH Latest NewsLatest NewsAutomobile

Kawasaki to launch its sports bike ‘Ninja 300’ in India: Know the features and price

Feb 25, 2021, 07:14 pm IST

Popular automobile brand, Kawasaki is all set to launch its latest updated sports bike Ninja 300in India. The bike may  be launched  on March. Kawasaki dealerships have started accepting bookings the bike.

As per reports, the bike will  be available in Lime Green/Ebony and Black   colour schemes. The bike also features telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, disc brakes on both wheels, and dual-channel ABS.

The bike is powered with an  updated 296 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine  compliant with the latest BS 6 emission norms.  The  engine  is likely to produce  29.0 kW (39 PS) at 11,000 rpm, 27.0 N.m  at 10,000 rpm. The transmission remains the same six-speed unit.

The  bike may be priced around Rs. 3  to Rs. 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tags
Feb 25, 2021, 07:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button