Nodeep Kaur case; co-accused suffers from multiple injuries

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh reports a medical examination of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan president Shiv Kumar (24). The report showed multiple injuries. He has at least two fractures on his left hand and right foot, “caused by blunt object/ weapon”.

Kumar was arrested on January 16. The court had directed the SP, Sonipat Jail, to get Kumar examined at GMCH, after his father, Rajbir, told the court that Kumar had been subjected to “police torture”.

“There is fracture of distal phalanx of the second digit of left hand… fracture of base of 5th metatarsal bone of right foot…possible fracture/ sesamoid bone at left navicular bone… possibly fracture of the right ulna bone (right wrist),” the GMCH report read. The report also quotes Kumar. It is being said that after his arrest, he was “taken to old Kacheri, Sonepat, where the C.I. staff assaulted him”. Kumar has told that “there were about seven people”.

The report says Kumar alleged that “the police tied both his feet, lay him on the ground, and hit him on the soles. His second, third and fifth toe nails of the right foot were torn and the nail of the big toe of his left foot became blue. They also hit him on the buttocks with flat sticks, then they tied his hands and stretched his legs. He was made to lie on the ground with both legs straight and a metal pipe was placed on his thigh and rolled over the thighs by two people. They also hit him on both hands and palms and on the back of his head.”Kumar has further stated that he was not allowed to sleep for three days.