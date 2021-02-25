‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to implement ‘localization’ in more sectors

A gulf country has decided to implement a decision which is a big setback to expats. Saudi Arabia has decided to implement ‘Saudisation’ in restaurants, cafes, hypermarkets and malls soon. Ahmed Al Rajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development has said this.

The decision will be announced soon. The decision will be mandatory for all restaurants, cafes, hypermarkets and malls with more than 30square meter. Cashier, supervisor and manager posts of all restaurants, cafes, hypermarkets and malls will be reserved for Saudi citizens. But this will not be applicable to posts like cleaners and others.

Also Read: Gulf country to introduces heavy fines for violating Covid-19 restrictions

“We are targeting all sectors, activities, and professions, and we will invest in all opportunities so as to enable the sons and daughters of the country to take up jobs. We will soon implement a decision to localize the legal and educational professions also”, said Ahmed Al Rajhi.