UK court orders extradition of Nirav Modi to India

London: UK court has ordered the extradition of diamond trader Nirav Modi to India on charges of embezzling Rs 14,000 crore from the Punjab National Bank (PNB). The court said there was enough evidence against Nirav Modi. The court rejected Nirav Modi’s allegations that his mental health would deteriorate under Indian prison conditions. “I am satisfied on the evidence that a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering is established,” said judge Samuel Goozee, as he read out parts of his judgment in court and concluded that he will send his ruling to the UK’s secretary of state, Priti Patel.

Many of the allegations need to be tried in India. The court added that Nirav had the right to appeal the order. Neerav, who was arrested in March 2019, is currently lodged in Wandsworth Jail in south – west London. From there, he appeared in court through a video conferencing system. The court said the evidence against Neerav had been obtained from India. The court accepted India’s demand for his release and said there was no evidence that justice would not be served if he was extradited to India.

UK court orders extradition of the controversial diamond trader to India after two years of the legal battle