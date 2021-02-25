Vaccination for people over 60 years of age; Extensive preparations; Registration will begin shortly….

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the Center has announced that four lakh doses of vaccine will be delivered to Kerala on Friday for the Covid vaccination of those above 60 years of age. Registration for the Covid vaccine will start as per the guidelines of the Center. He said that the state has already started all the preparations for this.

Vaccination facilities are being set up in about 300 private hospitals. The Center has said that 4,06,500 doses of vaccine will reach the state on Friday. Thiruvananthapuram will receive 1,38,000 doses of vaccine, Ernakulam 1,59,500 doses and Kozhikode 1,09,000 doses.

A high level meeting chaired by the Minister was also convened to review the vaccination process. The meeting reviewed the work done so far. The Minister directed to expedite the vaccination of Covid Front fighters and election officials. The registration of Covid Front fighters and election officials has been completed. Therefore, the registration of those above 60 years of age can be started as per the guidelines of the Center, he said.