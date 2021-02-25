WB govt issues notification; COVID-19 test must for travellers from four states

The West Bengal government has made RT-PCR test a must for passengers from four states. The test has been made mandatory for travelers from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana. The decision was taken on account of the increasing number of cases in these states.

“In view of the increasing trend of COVID cases in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana and in continuation of earlier order issued last August, this is to inform you that the state government has decided that from February 27 noon, all passengers coming to the state from the four states shall mandatorily carry a COVID negative RT-PCR report,” the state government notification said.

West Bengal has been seeing a notable rise in the state tally, which stood at 5.74 lakh after the state recorded 202 fresh cases of coronavirus. The death toll in the state has gone up to 10,256 as three more patients died due to the deadly disease.

Maharashtra and other listed states put in to over 70 per cent of cases in the country. It was a few days back that Delhi made negative RT-PCR tests mandatory for travellers from the state of Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, MP and Punjab. The decision came after when the Health Ministry said that over 70 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country were being observed in these states.

Maharashtra, which was the worst-hit region during the initial wave of COVID-19, has once again become the most affected area. The state government has imposed restrictions in many parts of the state to curb the spread of pandemic. However as per the notification, the new rule for compulsory Covid-19 test for travelers from aforesaid states will be applicable from the noon of February 27.