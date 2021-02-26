COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 3000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3671 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Thrissur 490, Kozhikode 457, Kollam 378, Pathanamthitta 333, Ernakulam 332, Malappuram 278, Alappuzha 272, Thiruvananthapuram 234, Kottayam 227, Kannur 177, Wayanad 159, Palakkad 130, Kasargod 119 and Idukki 85.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for 3 people from the UK. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 94 people who recently came from the UK. Of these, 82 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 67,812 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 5.41%. A total of 1,13,39,805 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.