Election announced poll dates for Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the poll dates for four states and one Union Territory. The ECI has announced the election dates for Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory, Puducherry on Friday.

Election to the 126-member Assam Assembly, 140-member Kerala Assembly, 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and 294-member West Bengal Assembly and 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be conducted in March-April.

The ECI announced that the assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6. The assembly election in Kerala will also be in April 6. It will also be in single phase. Counting of votes in these two states will be on May 2. Puducherry election will be held on April 6.

But Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases. The first phase of polling will be on Mach 27. The second phase polling will be on April 1. And third phase of polling will be on April 6.

West Bengal assembly election will be held in 8 phases. The dates are March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

Counting for assembly polls to 4 states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam; and Puducherry will be held on May 2.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates in these states.