Here’s how to register with the CoWIN app for the Covid-19 vaccination

In the first phase, the vaccine was limited to health workers and Covid fighters, while in the second phase, the vaccine was given to those over 60 years of age and those with other diseases over the age of 45 years. About 10,000 centers and 20,000 private hospitals will be set up for this purpose. The vaccine is free at government hospitals.

The country is preparing to vaccinate about 27 crore people in the second phase. The second stage of vaccination is for those who need it differently from the first stage. Those who are ready to be vaccinated should register for this. Registration is required through the CoWIN app. In addition, one can go directly to the service centers in the villages and register for vaccination through the Arogya Sethu app and the CoWIN website.

How to register with CoWIN App?

* Download the CoWIN app

* Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar number

* You’ll get an OTP. Start an account with this

* Family members can also register their names in the same account

* Select the vaccination center and the available date

* Keep reference ID. This will enable you to purchase a vaccination certificate.

* Those with other ailments over the age of 45 will have to upload a medical certificate when registering.