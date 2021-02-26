DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaNEWSInternationalSpecialHealth

“Hope other nations follow your example”: WHO praises India….

Feb 26, 2021, 09:39 pm IST

Geneva: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised India’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked PM Modi for “supporting” vaccine equity. He also urged other countries to follow India’s example.

On his official Twitter handle, he said, “Thanks, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example.”

Earlier in January, the WHO director-general praised India and PM Modi: “Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to the global COVID-19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods,” Tedros tweeted.

Tags
Feb 26, 2021, 09:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button