Is Harry Potter actress Emma Watson retiring? Her manager responds

Emma Watson is an actress who has become an audience favorite through the Harry Potter series. Recently, there have been rumors circulating that the actor is going to quit acting. Hollywood media reported that Emma has been in love with Leo Robinton for a year and a half and the two have decided to get married.

But now the actress’s manager has come up with a response to the incident. Jason Weinberg said in a statement, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”Emma, ??meanwhile, has not yet responded to the news. Emma made her film debut in 2001. She was 10 years old when she made his film debut. Now the star is 30 years old. Emma played the role of Hermione Granger throughout the Harry Potter series. Emma’s major films include The Week in Marilyn, Nova, Colonia, Regression, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, and Little Woman, released in 2011.