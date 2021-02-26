Land Rover unveils its updated ‘Defender’: Know the features

International automobile brand, Land Rover has unveiled its updated version of ‘Defender’. This Defender is available in 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door) versions. The Defender V8 is launched with a special series named Carpathian Edition. It receives an exclusive body colour called Carpathian Grey contrasted by a black hood, roof and tailgate.

The new SUV is powered with a supercharged 5.0 V8 engine. The engine can produce 525 hp and 625 Nm of torque, it is associated with all-wheel drive mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 240 kmph.

Defender V8 also has 2 double tailpipes, Ebony Windsor black leather upholstery and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. It also gets a new curved centre 11.4-inch touchscreen appearing in the options catalog for the Defender line.