Latest pics of Tala Ajith’s cycle ride from Chennai to Kolkata go viral

Tamil actor Ajith recently went on a cycling trip with his friends from Chennai to Kolkata. Cyclist and Ajith’s friend Suresh Kumar shared the pictures of the trip on social media.

In the post, he said, “Being a celebrity, be it film stars, sports stars, politicians, IAS, IPS or Media people is not just about the fame, power, wealth or status. They are just normal ppl like us who happen to be in professions related to public life. Some of them enjoy attention, which is fair enough, whereas some are private people who enjoy solitude. Unfortunately, most of the times, their right to privacy is rudely snatched and stolen. All the time, they are hounded, tortured and pursued in their most private moments.

In these 15 years of memorable cycling expeditions with ‘Thala’ Ajith, I have seen his unbelievable struggle to get just an hour for himself with one of his favourite hobby: Cycling.

Yet, in a superb display of grit, patience and love, Thala keeps at the sport. Between his arduous shoots: every available time is spent cycling in different belts of India: Hyderabad, Vizag, Coimbatore, Coorg, Thirupathi, the Northern belt, just to mention a few.

I am stunned to see his dedication and hard work in cycling despite the odds and have learned a lot from him. We have cycled together for over 30,000 km. Looking forward to doing thousands more on International terrains. What I have learnt from this is having a hobby is extremely important in one’s life and that discipline makes life easier.”