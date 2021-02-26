Media Bargaining deal; Facebook allows Australian News outlets to update

After a mini war, Facebook allows Australian News outlets to update content. The decision to restore access to Australian users came after an agreement with the government on a landmark law requiring it and other tech companies to pay for journalistic content.

For the first time in last week, the Facebook pages of Australian news outlets were able to update from early Friday morning. It was unable to do the same since the social media slapped a ban on news content seen Down Under in a dispute over the law.

Both the Facebook and Google strongly objected to clauses requiring them to submit to mandatory arbitration over the amount they would have to pay local media to show Australian news on their platforms and search results. To avoid being regulated by the arbitration, Google negotiated multi-million dollar content licensing deals with a host of Australian companies.

Facebook on the other hand, responded on February 18 by blocking access to Australian news for all its users. The move affected many non-media Facebook pages, including for governmental emergency services, health organisations and charities, prompting widespread outrage.

Eventually, Facebook followed Google in agreeing to negotiate paid arrangements with Australian media. This was done on what termed as News Media Bargaining Code.