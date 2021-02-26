Mukesh Ambani becomes Asia’s richest man again

New Delhi. Mukesh Ambani has regained the status of the richest man in Asia. Ambani once again became richer than Zhong Shanshan of China. Shares of Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan’s bottled water company fell 20 percent, returning Mukesh Ambani. At the end of December 2020, Ambani lost its position. Despite the volatility in the market, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has a reason to escape unscathed.

Mukesh Ambani has announced that he will transform the company’s oil and chemical business into an independent unit and set up a separate branch. But Zhong Shanshan in China grew rapidly through bottled water company Nongfu Spring Co and vaccine makers Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy. Ambani, who was ranked fourth on the Bloomberg Global Billionaires list last year, was later relegated to 10th. His current assets are $ 8.28 billion, up from $ 9 billion last year.