”Think about other people” Queen Elizabeth on taking Covid jab

”Think about other people”Queen Elizabeth II says after receiving her Covid jab. She also said that her coronavirus jab “didn’t hurt at all”. It was in January that the 94-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip were vaccinated.

After taking the jab, she told that she felt “protected”. “It was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab – it didn’t hurt at all. Once you’ve had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important” she said.

Queen also stressed on the need to take vaccine as it is an expression of care and concern for people living around. “It is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine… but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves” she said.

Over 18 million people in Britain have been vaccinated so far. More than 122,000 lives are claimed by the outbreak till now. The Queen called the disease a “plague” and praised the “remarkable” speed of the inoculation drive. The monarch didn’t forget to appreciate those front line workers. She told them to “keep up the good work” and compared the community spirit during the pandemic to that during World War II.

Prince Philip, 99, is in hospital for past few days. He is being treated for an unspecified infection.