Try these natural remedies to get rid of lip cracking

Haven’t you seen some people’s lips, which are always dry and cracked? At the same time, some people still have beautiful lips. What can be done to prevent chapped lips? Not all lip balms are effective in treating all types of dry lips. So, if you are looking for a natural remedy that does this job without emptying your pocket, here are some ways to moisturize your lips with the ingredients always available in our kitchen.

Honey

Honey is a humectant, which means it provides hydration and moisture to the skin. In addition, it gives radiance and smoothness to the skin. Honey contains some enzymes. As a result, dead skin is removed and softened. This makes it easy to remove damaged skin without having to scrub it hard. Honey is anti-bacterial so it is very good if your lips are cracked because it prevents the risk of infection.

Ghee

Ghee is pure butter, so it has the benefit of providing a lot of fat to nourish chapped lips. That is why many Ayurvedic beauty brands have started incorporating this ingredient in lip balms. The best way to use it is to take some ghee and massage it on your lips and leave it on for fifteen minutes. But since not everyone likes the smell of ghee, we do not recommend applying it all day long. Also, the reason we recommend massaging it on the lips is that pure ghee contains a bit of grit. These act as granules that gently exfoliate the dead skin.

Olive oil

The composition of petroleum jelly or thick lip balm is not something that everyone likes. Some people prefer a smoother type of lip oil. If you are such a person, you should try to use olive oil on the lips. As it is not an oil that is absorbed very quickly, it actually covers the lips like a film and prevents dehydration. The best way to use olive oil is to apply or rinse your wet lips. The oil retains moisture from the water on the lips and also acts as a lip gloss. Unlike matte balms, it gives more softness and beauty to the lips and elasticity to the skin.