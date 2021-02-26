Veteran CPI leader D Pandian passes away

Veteran leader of Communist Party of India (CPI) and former Member of Parliament, D. Pandian died in Chennai . He breathed his last on Friday morning at 10.05 a.m due to multiple health problems. He was aged 89. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

Pandian was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday in an unconscious state with sepsis and hypoglycemia. He was put on ventilator support.

Pandian began his career as an English lecturer in the Alagappa College in Karaikudi and later became a member of the CPI. Pandian was the former state secretary of CPI for three times. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 and 1991 elections.