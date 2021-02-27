Body of 8-year-old girl found in sugarcane field; neighbour and three men held

The body of an eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped from East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri three days back was found in the sugarcane fields near Modinagar, Ghaziabad. The Delhi police has arrested four persons including her neighbour identified as Jhony alias Shiva.

The girl was kidnapped from Kalyanpuri by Jhony and three others. They took her in van. As the family of the girl filed complaint on her missing, she was then taken to an undisclosed location. Receiving the complaint, Delhi police registered a kidnapping case. Teams were appointed to trace the suspects.

“We have arrested the four accused in the kidnapping and murder case of Kalyanpuri. The accused are identified as Jhony, Naresh, Kailash and Tarun. The weapon of offence has been recovered” said Deepak Yadav, DCP East.

Delhi police arrested the prime suspect Jhony and others after seeing a CCTV footage in which he lured the girl. Jhony is a driver by profession and had a theft case registered against him in 2002.

After Jhony confessed to the murder, he was taken to Bhojpur near Ghaziabad’s Modinagar after which the body of the girl was found in a sugarcane field near Tibra village where one of the relatives of the accused resides. Police also said that the girl was killed with a blunt object. The people were in rage as Delhi police failed to act on time and rescue the girl.