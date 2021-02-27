Chinese and Russian hackers target Covid vaccine makers in India….

New Delhi: India has become a world leader in the field of Covid vaccine distribution. But Chinese and Russian hackers are aiming to destroy the country’s Covid vaccine manufacturing sector. Their attempt to break this is in the context of India vaccinating about 60 countries.

The intelligence agencies have released reports in this regard. The hackers is targeting Covishield makers Serum Institute, Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where vaccine trials are in progress. According to the report, 15 hacking campaigns have been launched for this purpose.

Hackers aim to steal information about Covid patients, vaccine research and clinical trials, and information about the vaccine distribution network. Apart from India, hackers have also reportedly targeted Japan, the United States, London, Australia, Spain, Italy and Germany.