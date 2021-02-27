Coalition forces destroyed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushait city, southwest of Saudi Arabia. Yesterday also the Houthi militants in Yemen has launched drones targeting Saudi Arabia. This was confirmed by Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region on Friday and a ballistic missile fired by the militia toward the Kingdom later on in the day. Earlier in February, the Arab coalition foiled multiple attacks launched by the Houthi militants against the Saudi Arabia, including a drone attack on Abha airport .

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.