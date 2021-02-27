COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 3000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3792 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 519, Thrissur 416, Ernakulam 415, Kollam 411, Malappuram 388, Alappuzha 308, Pathanamthitta 270, Thiruvananthapuram 240, Kottayam 236, Kannur 173, Kasaragod 148, Palakkad 115, Wayanad 82 and Idukki 71.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmedfor 94 people from the UK recently. Of these, 82 tested negative. A total of 11 genetically modified viruses were detected.

73,710 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 5.14%. A total of 1,14,13,515 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.