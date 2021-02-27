Covid-19; whopping spike in Maharashtra, Latur and Nagpur become hotspots

Twenty-eight out of 36 districts of Maharashtra records a whopping spike in the daily coronavirus caseload. The data in the past two weeks is considered and it shows a sudden increase. Districts in the Marathwada region like Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Nanded are adding large numbers of active cases. As per the health department’s data, active cases in the state have gone up. New hotspots are Vidarbha, Amravati, Akola, and Yavatmal.

With fresh cases, Vidharba has become the epicentre of pandemic followed by Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Amravati. Active cases in these five districts have accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the total active cases in the state. The incidence of cases is particularly high in Nagpur where 5 million people reside as compared to Mumbai which has a population of 13 million.

The Covid-19 tally in Mumbai rose by 1,034 to reach 3,23,877, while three deaths took the toll to 11,461, an official said. The metropolis has recorded over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, with Wednesday and Thursday seeing 1,145 and 1,167 cases respectively. The data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed that daily growth rate of cases rose from 0.17 per cent to 0.27 per cent now.