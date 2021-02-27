Covid vaccine may be available in private hospitals for Rs 250….

With the second phase of Covid vaccination in the country to begin on Monday, it is planned to increase the rate to Rs 250 at private vaccination centers. The decision will be taken by the Union Health Ministry soon. The vaccine will be available free of cost at government hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the state government had earlier announced that the vaccine would be completely free in Kerala. The state government has not commented on the matter after the central government said it would pay for the vaccine in private hospitals in the second phase.

The second phase of vaccination is recommended for people over 60 years of age and those over 45 years of age with diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.