Fire breaks out at a toy factory, one dead

A massive fire broke out at a toy factory. The Fire Service officials had found out a charred body form the factory. A toy factory in the Pratap Nagar area of Delhi has been burned into ashes on Saturday. Most of the workers in the factory had escaped and were safe.

Also Read: Massive fire breaks out at a warehouse

The real cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. But as per eye witnesses a LPG cylinder blast has caused the fire. The fire was extinguished by a total of 28 fire fighters. The factory was used to make cosmetics, nail polish, children’s toys and bags.

“A Fire Service personnel is injured and admitted to hospital. We have successfully contained the fire,” said Fire Officer Rajinder Atwal.