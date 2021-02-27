Nothing can stop this girl; Hearing-impaired biker Archana breaks stereos

Archana Timmaraju may not hear what you say but she can vroom smashing the stereotypes. She is a special woman, in more ways than one. The 36-year-old Archana is a Bengaluru resident. She is hearing impaired but has never have set limitations for her dreams and that’s why she races with zeal.

Born with 40 percent hearing, Archana is all that she can be. An arts and metal sculpture teacher at Mallya Aditi International School, Archana has been an embodiment of optimism. She has been zooming around in her motorbike for more than a decade now. She had gone from Bengaluru to Leh in 2018 with her colleague Daniel Sundaram in her bike. The duo completed the trip in 30 days and now is waiting to go across the world. What she wants utlimately is to break the stereotypes on deaf community.

Archana has also co-founded the Silent Expedition, a startup that is aimed at bikers who are specially-abled. Archana wishes to smash age-old stereotypes regarding specially-abled people, revolving the women specifically. She has also worked on her speech and improved her language skills. She can now speak English and read lips. She also uses sign languages to put across her thoughts.

Everything was fine except the license. She had to convince the people at RTO that she could do it. And she did. “Driving is primarily a visual function with little inputs from hearing,” Dr Kapil Sikka, an ENT specialist at AIIMS, had written to the Union road ministry.

Archana is a true inspiration for the deaf community, women and for all those who limit themselves in their comfort zones.